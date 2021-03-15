Georgia's largest school district will hold in-person graduation

At indoor events, masks must be worn. At the events held outside, masks are "encouraged," the district said.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County students graduating in 2021 will be able to celebrate with friends and family during in-person ceremonies, the district announced. Gwinnett County Public Schools said they will hold the events with some restrictions.

The Infinite Energy Arena and exhibit hall will be the location for 18 schools between May 24 and May 31. At that venue, tickets will be distributed based on Gov. Brian Kemp's current executive order, the district said. They said students and guests will be spaced out appropriately. Each student will receive at least two tickets. They said masks will be required because it is an indoor event.

For the six schools holding ceremonies at GCPS stadiums, tickets will be distributed based on the district's guidelines for outdoor competitions, which allow for 30 percent capacity for seating. Masks at stadiums would be "encouraged," the district said.