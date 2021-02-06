Gwinnett County Public Schools updates mask policy

They said schools will continue to plan for "appropriate mask breaks" for those who wish to continue wearing them.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Citing the governor's executive order on masks in schools, the state's largest district announced Wednesday that it has "updated its mask requirement."

Gwinnett County Public Schools said that moving forward, masks are "strongly recommended," but not required on its campuses and facilities.

"This decision takes into account current conditions, including the latest executive order, the fact that COVID-19 case rates are down in Gwinnett County, and the availability of vaccines to Georgians age 12 and older," the district said in a statement.

They said schools will continue to plan for "appropriate mask breaks" for those who wish to continue wearing them.

"District leaders will continue to monitor for new guidance from health partners and the state, using it to inform decision-making about mitigation strategies that might be needed for the 2021-22 school year," the statement continued to say.

In late May, a Gwinnett County Board of Education meeting was disrupted by a group of people who refused to wear masks.