Gwinnett Schools report issues with digital learning on first day of school

GCPS is the largest school system in the state. In 2019-20, the school district served more than 180,000 students.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Many parents have reached out on social media and to 11Alive reporting issues with the Gwinnett County Public Schools first day of online learning.

A district spokesman told 11Alive that more than 90,000 users are online this morning, however, the district also has an undetermined amount unable to get online.

GCPS is the largest school system in the state. In 2019-20, the school district served more than 180,000 students.

The district is using a staggered transition to bring students back to campuses for in-person instruction in addition to e-learning, so it is not clear as to how many students were set to begin today.

"We know some users have reported difficulties logging into the portal and some applications," Director of Community and Media Relations Bernard Watson said. "Technology staff are working to resolve these issues."

One parent said on the district Facebook page that her daughter’s first period teacher "gave up trying to access and just sent out an email that the students are responsible for the material on their own."

There are currently more than 400 comments on a district Facebook post updating the situation.

The district said that if a student experiences issues, they should "wait a few minutes and attempt to log in again."

While many are frustrated, others parents have expressed their understanding.

Lauren Rogers Bower said on Facebook that they had some issues, but eventually got in.

"We kept trying and both of my elementary students got in between 8:35-8:40 and it’s been working very well for the last hour since they got in. We knew day one should be the trickiest 🤞🏼 Practice patience because our kids are watching our reactions 😆 Hang in there y’all," Bower said.

On Monday, during a trial run, the school reported issues as well.

According to the school district, students and staff were asked to participate in a 'tech check' on Monday at 11 a.m. to help identify any user or system issues. The tech check was conducted in order to provide ample time for the district to address those issues prior to the start of school on August 12.

"We did experience some issues with the portal during this time and while many users were able to log-in and complete part of the tasks that were part of the Tech Check, a number of students and families were not able to log in at all," Roach said on Monday.