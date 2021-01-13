Gwinnett Schools going digital next week due to rise in COVID cases

125 employees have been impacted in some way with the virus after the winter break.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — After winter break, Gwinnett County Public Schools saw 125 new reports involving employees who have tested positive, were suspected of having COVID-19, or had been identified as close contacts.

Because of this, the district announced Wednesday that they would go 100 percent digital starting Jan. 19. They will resume in-person learning on Jan. 25.

"The reality is that our school system—like our community and the state— is feeling the results of the holidays and winter break," Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks said.

“The decision to shift to digital is not one that is made lightly,” he said. “However, it is a possibility we have planned for, knowing that the safety of students and staff and our ability to effectively serve students are priorities. While we fully intend to honor the choices our families made for their children in regard to receiving instruction in-person or digitally, the bottomline is that we must have the staff on hand in order to be able to do so.”