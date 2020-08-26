Some Gwinnett students return to classroom as phased transition begins for state's largest district

On Wednesday, the district handled 427 teachers who were out and requested substitutes.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County Public Schools has begun to transition students back to the classroom. On Wednesday, many in kindergarten, first grade, sixth grade and ninth grade returned.

While on campuses, all students, faculty, staff and visitors are required to wear a mask. They said lunches and recess will be staggered while schools are cleaned more frequently.

Today, the district handled 427 teachers who were out and requested substitutes.

"Our schools did a great job in preparing for the return of the first of our students to in-person instruction, ensuring that their buildings and staff were ready and that they had substitutes ready to provide coverage for the teachers who were out today," district spokesperson Sloan Roach said. "This ensured we were able to keep the focus where it needed to be … on our students."

The number of call-outs is actually less when compared to the 547 teachers who called out on the same day last year, Roach said.

All self-contained special education students returned to in-person instruction today as well.

On Aug. 12, the entire district began with virtual learning. It did not start as smoothly as many had hoped as the county dealt with an overload of students logging in at the same time.

On Sept. 2, kindergarten, first, second, third, sixth, seventh, ninth, tenth grade and all self-contained special education students have the option to return to in-person instruction.

On Sept. 9, all grades will transition to in-person instruction for those parents who have opted in to that choice for their students.

Parents who were not comfortable sending students back to the classroom still had the option to continue with virtual learning.