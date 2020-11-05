The senior class is traditionally honored during the school’s spring concert each year, but with the measures for the COVID 19, end of year plans were halted.

SUWANEE, Ga. — Social distancing did not stop Gwinnett County students from making beautiful music together as Collins Hill High School delivered a tribute to the graduating seniors.

The senior class is traditionally honored during the school’s spring concert each year, but with the measures for the COVID 19 pandemic, end of year plans were halted.

“We normally celebrate our senior class at our spring concert and our banquet, both of which were cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Rosie Riquelme, Collins Hill High School’s director of orchestras said in a statement. “My heart really broke for our seniors. I hate that their senior activities and graduation ceremony were taken from them. I wanted them to still feel special and celebrated.”

Riquelme amped up her passion and creativity, and came up with the idea of recording a virtual performance of the school’s orchestra and then uploading it to YouTube.

She chose the upbeat and inspirational song “A Million Dreams” from the 2018 motion picture The Greatest Showman, but she says after that, she was stumped. “I had no clue how to do this, so I found a professional company online that would make it for us,” Riquelme said. “However, the price was pretty steep so I decided that I would learn how to make the video myself. Thank goodness for YouTube tutorials.”

