Hall County inmates help make protective gowns for healthcare workers

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — It's often all-hands-on-deck when it comes to fighting the coronavirus, and a Hall County hospital facility is getting some help from an unlikely source.

According to Hall County officials, inmate work crews at the Hall County Correctional Institute have begun making single-use isolation gowns that will later be distributed to healthcare workers at Northeast Georgia Medical Center.

County officials say the 20-man crew can make approximately 700 gowns per day, "a critical need when one considers the hospital goes through approximately 4,500 of them per day, on average," officials said.

Crews began making the gowns on Thursday, May 14, and will continue to do so through the month of June.

According to Warden Walt Davis of the correctional institute, the idea was proposed during a meeting among the local coronavrius task force in Hall County.

"It really shows the spirit of teamwork and cooperation that our public and private partners have put forth during this pandemic," Davis said.

The gowns, officials said, are made using a type of plastic that is cut with a template, then heat sealed.

A manager at Northeast Georgia Health System said the gowns will provide a much-needed resource to protect healthcare workers.

"We are very thankful that our biggest need for personal protective equipment of isolation gowns is being met by volunteers, local churches and now Hall County Corrections," said Matthew Crumpton.

