Happy 80th, Dr. Fauci

Anthony Fauci was born in 1940 in New York.

Happy 80th birthday to a man who's never been in the news so much in his life.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a top adviser in the nation's response to COVID-19, was born on Christmas Eve 1940.

Many Americans had never heard of the New York native until the virus struck in early 2020.

Fauci has advised six presidents on HIV/AIDS and many other domestic and global health issues. He's directed the NAID since 1984.

In honor of Dr. Fauci's 80th birthday tomorrow, I proclaim Thursday, December 24, 2020, “Dr. Anthony S. Fauci Day” in Washington, DC.



We are incredibly proud to count Dr. Fauci among the many DC residents who are sacrificing so much to keep our communities healthy and safe. pic.twitter.com/UqvS4sebMf — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 23, 2020

Earlier this week, the doctor joined Trump administration officials in getting a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine in a ceremonial event. Fauci said the vaccine will help the country recover from COVID-19.

He's also assured children in the United States that Santa Claus is safe from the virus because he made sure he got a vaccine.