Pickens County elementary school closes due to multiple COVID-19 reports

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. — The Pickens County School District has decided to close Harmony Elementary School "due to an increase in the number of positive reports of COVID-19 at the school," they said.

The decision was made on Monday afternoon. The school will reopen on Oct. 26.

The district said students were sent home with learning devices, and said that teachers and students will transition to their distance learning platform, itsLearning, a program they've been learning since school began in August.

All other schools in the district will remain open and operate as usual.