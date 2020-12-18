'It feels like Christmas came early' | Health care workers receive COVID-19 vaccine

NGHS is now offering nearly 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline staff and physicians.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — It's been months in the making and now health care workers from different parts of the state are getting the chance to take the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The Northeast Georgia Medical Center in Gainesville received a shipment Thursday morning. During the evening, the Northeast Georgia Health System said seven frontline workers were vaccinated.

“It feels like Christmas came early,” said Carol Burrell, NGHS president and CEO. “It’s been a long eight months for our organization and our community, as we continue to see record numbers of COVID patients. We still have a long journey ahead of us, but simply having a vaccine in our hands is a tremendous and positive step forward.”

NGHS is now offering nearly 5,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to frontline staff and physicians. The news release said doses are being offered to employees in a prioritized order based on risk, with more vaccinations continuing at NGMC Gainesville and NGMC Braselton.

NGHS provided a list of the health care workers who first received the vaccine Thursday night:

Rachel Brunner, RN – Critical Care Nurse at NGMC Gainesville and Braselton

Andy Cason, RRT – Respiratory Therapist at NGMC Gainesville

Tamika Johnson, RN – Charge Nurse in the Mobile Medical Unit at NGMC Gainesville

Elizabeth Larkins, MSN, RN – Director of Critical Care at NGMC Gainesville

April McDonald, MD – Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine Physician with Northeast Georgia Physicians Group, practicing at NGMC Gainesville and Braselton

Terry Phillips – Environmental Services Technician at NGMC Gainesville

Seth Scott, RN – Nurse in the Emergency Department at NGMC Gainesville

Earlier in the day, Gov. Brian Kemp and the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, visited Grady Hospital. Grady was among a number of large Atlanta area health systems that received their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine on Thursday.

Health officials said even with vaccine distribution starting, Georgians should continue following COVID-19 guidelines.