COVID complications claim life of Henry County deputy

The sheriff's office announced Deputy Nicholas Howell's death just one week after a Henry County Police officer died of a heart attack.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The metro Atlanta community is once again mourning a loss following a heartbreaking announcement from a local law enforcement agency

The Henry County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that it had lost Deputy Nicholas Howell to complications from coronavirus. The sheriff's office said Howell died at Piedmont Henry Hospital.

The post, on behalf of Sheriff Reginald Scandrett, offered condolences while asking the community to honor the family's request for privacy.

"Please keep in your thoughts and prayers, Deputy Howell's family, his friends and his Henry County Sheriff's Office family," the post concluded.

Arrangements have not yet been completed for Deputy Howell.

It's just the latest law enforcement death tied to COVID-19 in Georgia in recent months. It's also the second sudden death of a member of Henry County law enforcement in roughly a week's time.