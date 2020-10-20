Henry County high schoolers who opt in to return to five-day in-person classes

The district said Tuesday it had voted to move into Phase 4 of its return-to-campus plan.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County high school students who choose in-person classes will return to a full five-day-a-week schedule on campus, the county's board of education said Tuesday.

The board said in a release it had voted Monday night to move into Phase 4 of its return-to-campus plan, starting next Monday, Oct. 26. Families who wish to continue with digital learning will be able to do so.

Henry County Superintendent Mary Elizabeth Davis said the district's COVID-19 numbers were "well below the threshold that has been set to indicate unfavorable conditions in our county."

According to COVID-19 data on schools provided by the district, 35 cases to date have been confirmed on campus, 15 of those last week. The data indicates 111 people were quarantining in the district last week.

“We continue to be aware of the health metrics and have gone so far as to make them publicly available to our community members," Davis said in a statement. "Our purpose with this final phase of returning to our campuses is to allow for that full-week return for high school students choosing to learn on campus. Students wanting to remain remote will continue to have that option.”

According to school district data, the countywide per-capita case rate over the last two weeks has been 129 per 100,000 people, which closely aligns with the Georgia Department of Public Health figure of 133.

CDC school reopening guidelines place that number in a category of "higher risk of transmission in schools," its fourth level out of five. Twenty to 50 cases per 100,000 residents would be "moderate" risk, below 20 would be "lower" and below 5 would be "lowest."

Henry County has previously advanced phases that brought students on a split schedule to start the year, moved special education students to campus five days a week in Phase 2 and pre-K through 8th grade students five days a week on Oct. 5 in Phase 3.