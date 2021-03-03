New COVID-19 protocols in place at Henry County jail after 2 deaths, 60 recent cases

After testing of all the inmates, it was determined that 60 were positive for COVID-19.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Henry County Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said that after two employees died from COVID-19 complications shortly after his inauguration, he was going to implement new protocols within the jail.

"One of the first priorities of this office is to ensure the safety and well-being of the jail employees and the inmates we house," Scandrett said.

The sheriff's office said existing COVID-19 protocols were modified significantly to reflect the most recent recommendations made by the CDC and that it would be reviewed regularly.

Before entering the jail, an arrestee is now immediately tested for COVID-19 and quarantined for 14 days. They said the inmates are tested weekly and the employees will be tested bi-weekly.

Once these new measures went into place, the sheriff's office said they determined that 23 inmates were reported to have COVID-19. Due to that high number, the sheriff ordered all inmates be tested, and on Feb. 23, they reported 60 inmates tested positive.

Since then, the total number has declined to 48.