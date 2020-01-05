Here's what restrictions remain, once Georgia's statewide shelter-in-place order expires

There are still detailed guidelines for many businesses.

ATLANTA — Georgia's main statewide shelter-in-place order will expire at midnight April 30 for many of us, but there are still restrictions in place for some Georgians.

Gov. Brian Kemp has extended the shelter-in-place order for several groups through June 12, about a month-and-a-half from now. Those groups include people 65 years old and older, those living in nursing homes or long-term care facilities, and those with preexisting conditions like chronic lung disease, severe heart disease, diabetes, moderate to sever asthma, and severe obesity, to name a few.

The governor issued an order last week that laid out his exact criteria for those considered too vulnerable to yet go out:

Those persons who are 65 years of age or older.

Those persons who live in a nursing home or long-term care facility, including inpatient hospice, assisted living communities, personal care homes, intermediate care homes, community living arrangements, and community integration homes.

Those persons who have chronic lung disease.

Those persons who have moderate to severe asthma.

Those persons who have severe heart disease.

Those persons who are immunocompromised. Many conditions can cause a person to be immunocompromised, including cancer treatment, smoking, bone marrow or organ transplantation, immune deficiencies, poorly controlled HIV or AIDS, and prolonged use of corticosteroids and other immune weakening medication.

Those persons, of any age, with class III or severe obesity.

Those persons diagnosed with the following underlying medical conditions: diabetes, liver disease, and persons with chronic kidney disease undergoing dialysis.

A ban on large gatherings also remains in place. Businesses and governments can't allow more than 10 people in a single location unless there's six feet between them, though that doesn't include households or family units.

Now, for businesses that have begun to reopen within the last week - gyms, barbers and stylists, nail techs, tattoo shops and bowling alleys, along with dine-in restaurant service and movie theaters - they can continue to operate, but they must still meet previously released sanitary and distancing guidelines.

Those guidelines are included below for restaurants:

For body art studios, barber shops, salons and other associated businesses:

For bowling alleys:

For gyms and fitness centers:

For movie theaters:

Retail businesses, too, must comply with a list of guidelines that the governor has issued. Some of those include a limit to allowing people in at 50 percent fire capacity, and sanitizing entrances and exits at least three times a day.

Some businesses are still a no-go entirely: bars, nightclubs, amusement parks, live performance venues, and public swimming pools must remain closed through 11:59 p.m.on May 13, that is unless that order is extended.

The governor says the rules are measured and health-driven.

"The health and well-being of Georigans are my top priorities and my decisions are based on data and advice from health officials," he said in a recorded message announcing his order. "I will do what is necessary to protect the lives and the livelihoods of our people."

