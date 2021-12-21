Doctors to travelers, holiday hosts: Accept the risks, be smart

Doctors are urging people who are traveling and hosting holiday gatherings not to let their guard down as COVID cases, fueled by the Omicron variant, go up.

ATLANTA — Nearly 110 million people are traveling this week and next, an increase of 34% over last year, according to AAA. The reality is that some portion of them will end up getting infected with COVID-19 while they’re away from home.

Doctors are offering some tough talk to travelers and to holiday hosts.

Number One:

If you get sick with COVID while away from home, expect to have to extend your trip--staying in place, alone.

“Unfortunately, that is the risk that you will take” by traveling, said Dr. Jayne Morgan, the Executive Director of the COVID Task Force of Piedmont Health Care in Atlanta. “As we’re traveling during a pandemic, with the Omicron variant modeled to double every one and a half to three days - incredibly contagious - if you are traveling and you become positive while you are away from home, you must quarantine. If you have been traveling by plane, by train, you should not get back onto those forms of transportation.”

Number Two:

The length of your quarantine while you’re away will be the same as if you were quarantining in your own home.

“Don’t panic if you test positive while you travel,” said Dr. Saju Mathew in a video on his Facebook page. Dr. Mathew practices family medicine for Piedmont Hospital in Atlanta. “If you find out at the destination that you’re positive, the first thing to do - I know this is a bummer - is to try to isolate yourself for seven to ten days.”

Seven to ten days, if you have a mild case, even if you’re fully vaccinated.

The reason is so you’re not spreading it to others who might be unvaccinated and who might end up with a severe case.

Number Three:

If you are hosting a holiday gathering, keep your guests and yourself, safe. Require a same-day, negative COVID test.

“Do not be afraid to require people to test, and to test negative, before they enter your home,” Dr. Morgan said. “And no symptoms. You must be asymptomatic and have a negative test - both things together - in order to join another group of people, who are also fully vaccinated, safely.”

Number Four:

“If you are not vaccinated, you shouldn’t travel,” for the safety of yourself and others, said Dr. Carlos del Rio of Emory University School of Medicine in Atlanta.

“If you’re not vaccinated, guys,” Dr. Mathew said, “you are twenty times more likely to die from COVID than people who have been vaccinated and boosted.”