Hospitals holding out hope for COVID-19 relief

Relief for healthcare systems could be on the way through the COVID-19 relief bill.

ATLANTA — As we kick off a new year, the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic remain. On New Years Day, over 30 hospitals in Georgia were diverting patients away from their internal care units or emergency rooms according to the Georgia Coordinating Center.

Public Health Microbiologist Amber Schmidtke said the ripple effects are what's frightening.

"The important thing to know when an ICU is maxed out – it’s not just unavailable to COVID-19 patients but to people who have car accidents or other emergency needs," she said.

However, help for healthcare systems could soon be on the way in the form of the COVID-19 relief bill. According to the agreement, roughly $68 million will go toward COVID-19 vaccination distribution and testing. And $20 billion of that amount will go toward providing free vaccines.

Founder of Midtown Atlanta Nephrology and Atlanta Doctor Frita Fisher said the key to relief for healthcare systems is providing a free COVID-19 vaccine.

"That means that many of the underserved communities, the communities that are hardest hit, will have a competing chance at getting this life-saving vaccine," said Dr. Fisher.