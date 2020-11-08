Hotel industry slow to come back in Atlanta due to lack of conventions, corporate travel

Industry experts say leisure travel is coming back faster, partly because of travel deals.

ATLANTA — The hospitality industry is one of the largest employers in the state and was devastated by the coronavirus pandemic.

Hotels like the The Burgess Hotel on Piedmont Road in Buckhead were forced to layoff and furlough employees as occupancy dropped down.

The Burgess opened in January 2020, about one month before the pandemic hit. Owner, Burgess Jokhi says it was a steady decline - and didn't take long for this small boutique hotel to see the writing on the wall.

"People canceling meetings, people canceling weddings, people canceling concerts. There were a few weeks in April we had zero, just nothing - nobody's traveling, we had zero occupancy the hotel was empty," said Jokhi.

The Atlanta Hospitality Alliance says The Burgess Hotel is not alone. From economy to upscale to luxury - all hotels took a hit.

"We had a more than 95 percent decline in our business," said Paul Breslin, Former President of the Atlanta Hospitality Alliance.

And the hardest hit? Breslin says it was convention hotels, and they are taking the longest to come back.

"Corporate travel is still 85 percent not coming back," Breslin said.

He says leisure travel is coming back faster, partly because of travel deals. Breslin says there's also a travel incentive in the latest stimulus package.

"Almost like you would deduct your interest rate from taxes you'd have a deduction for traveling," said Breslin.

While some hotels closed for good, Breslin says the vast majority are coming back. Others like The Burgess have been holding on.

"I think that's the hardest part, financially, just to hang on as long as we can," said Jokhi.