House of Representatives pass Democratic COVID-19 relief bill

ATLANTA — The House passed a $2.2 trillion Democratic coronavirus stimulus plan on Thursday night even as Democrats and the Trump administration struggle to strike a relief deal.

The chamber approved the legislation in a 214-207 vote. Eighteen Democrats voted against the measure as lawmakers in competitive districts grow wary of the ongoing impasse over aid.

Experts said the bill likely will not get through the Republican-held Senate and become law. One of the big points of disagreement is the unemployment benefits.

House Democrats want to stick with $600 a week where Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin is offering $400. Mnuchin’s bill was $1.6 trillion.

“It’s not so much the technical details of the bill, per se, but it’s how much is provided,” said Joseph Watson, Jr., a professor at UGA.

Watson said any relief right now is needed and in Georgia, he said it holds true especially for the airline industry, which has furloughed about 30,000 workers nationwide.

Delta Air Lines is based in Atlanta and one the top employers in the city. The airline announced it will hold back on layoffs and furloughs until November 1.

“That’s the first area that I think will be beneficial to a lot of Georgia employees, who work in the airline industry as well as contract workers and vendors for the airlines,” Watson said.

Similar to the previous bill, the CARES Act, financial expert Andrew Poulos said any bill that passes should include a stimulus check.

Individuals with income of up to $75,000 will get $1,200. Married couples with incomes of up to $150,000 will get $2,400. Each child under 17-years-old will get $500.

Poulos said it’s possible for Democrats and Republicans to reach a bipartisan deal and save money.