Here's what New York is sending Atlanta in COVID-19 response

"During New York's greatest hour of need, other states sent volunteers, masks and equipment to help us flatten the curve and save lives. We are incredibly grateful to the 30,000 volunteers and donations that came to us during that hell. Now that we have flattened the curve and our numbers are strong, we are paying it forward to places like Atlanta, where Mayor Bottoms has been an aggressive and effective leader fighting this virus. We have people who have been through this and know how to fight COVID-19, and we stand ready to aid states and localities in whatever way we can. Today, on behalf of the family of New York, we will deploy test kits and PPE to Atlanta as they struggle with surging cases."