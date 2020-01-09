Tips on how to wash your face mask

According to guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks can be washed either by machine or by hand.

ATLANTA — Wearing face masks in public is important to help slow the spread of the COVID-19, but it's also just as important to make sure to wash the face coverings regularly to also help keep the respiratory illness from spreading.

According to one infection prevention expert from Johns Hopkins, it's a good idea to have at least two face masks on hand to use, that way, a fresh one will always be ready.

While the frequency of washing masks depends on how often the wearer goes out into public, the Johns Hopkins expert suggests cleaning the mask after every wearing.

It's also important to remove masks correctly - making sure to wash or sanitize your hands before and after handling it - and avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth after removing it.

Here's how to wash your face mask:

According to guidance by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, masks can be washed either by machine or by hand.

Washing your mask in the laundry

Use regular laundry detergent and the warmest appropriate water setting for the cloth used to make the mask

Use the highest heat setting and leave in the dryer until completely dry

Washing your mask by hand

Use bleach containing 5.25%-8.25% sodium hypochlorite. (Note: Do not use a bleach product if the percentage is not in this range or is not specified. Check the label of your mask to see if bleach is appropriate for use.)

Prepare a bleach solution by mixing 1/3 cup of bleach per gallon of room temperature water or 4 teaspoons of bleach per quart of room temperature water

Soak the mask in the bleach solution for 5 minutes Discard the bleach solution down the drain and rinse the mask thoroughly with cool or room temperature water

Lay flat and allow to completely dry. If possible place the mask in direct sunlight.

Using bleach safely:

Always read and follow the directions on the label to ensure safe and effective use

Wear skin protection and consider eye protection for potential splash hazards.

Ensure the bleach is not past its expiration date.

Never mix household bleach with ammonia or any other cleanser. Ensure adequate ventilation.

Disposable masks should not be re-worn and should be thrown away after each use.

