Incoming Gwinnett Sheriff Keybo Taylor quarantines after testing positive for COVID-19

Taylor postpoining his swearing in ceremony, 'in a preponderance of caution.'

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Incoming Gwinnett County Sheriff Keybo Taylor said in a social media post on Tuesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The sheriff-elect said that both he and a staff member had tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

Taylor said that his family as well as the family members of his staff member have all tested negative.

"Currently, I am in quarantine and have decided, in a preponderance of caution, to postpone my swearing-in ceremony and all subsequent engagements," Taylor said in the post.

In the post, he also said that the overall goal is the safety of everyone in the community.

"In the words of Dr. Fauci, we must allow the virus to establish the timeline," Taylor said. "Our collective goal is the safety of our neighbors, friends, and families. Together, we can minimize the spread of the virus and have a much better 2021."