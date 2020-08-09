Stimulus letter coming to 9 million Americans who haven't gotten paid

The IRS says millions of typically low-income people still have not signed up to get their $1,200 coronavirus stimulus.

Nine million Americans who have not filed an income tax return in the last two years will be getting a letter from the Internal Revenue Service soon. It tells them they may still be eligible for the COVID-19 stimulus check most Americans received earlier this year. The IRS also wants people to know that it is not a scam if they get this letter.

The IRS says the letter will urge these people to register at IRS.gov by Oct. 15 for the payment. Americans who made $75,000 or less can receive up to $1,200. Couples who made $150,000 or less can receive $2,400. Each American with a dependent under the age of 17 can get an additional $500.

According to the IRS, those who typically don't have tax returns on file for 2018 or 2019 have meager incomes and therefore are not required to file a return. But they are still eligible for the Economic Impact Payment.

For people who receive this letter and are concerned about fraud, the IRS says it will be mailed out starting Sept. 24 and delivered from an IRS address. It is called an IRS Notice 1444-A and is written in both English and Spanish. It will have information on who is eligible and how to claim the stimulus payment through IRS.gov. The agency has posted a copy of the letter on IRS.gov so recipients can compare them.

People who still need to do so can sign up for their payment using the Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here tool at IRS.gov. Those who cannot use that can send in a paper return, as explained at this link.

The IRS warns receipt of this letter does not mean that person is eligible for the payment. While most U.S. citizens or residents with a work-eligible Social Security number and who are not claimed as a dependent will get a payment, there could be extenuating circumstances that can lead to rejection.

"Time is running out this year for the IRS to issue payments," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said in a statement. "People who normally don't file a tax return shouldn't wait to see if they receive one of these letters. They can review the guidelines and register now if they're eligible."

Anyone who misses the Oct. 15 deadline will have to wait until the tax filing period in 2021 to request it.