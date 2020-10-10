Is Georgia really winning against the fight against COVID?

Signs of normalcy begin to return to Atlanta as sports fans return to Mercedes Benz Stadium.

ATLANTA — On Sunday, thousands of fans will return to Mercedes-Benz Stadium to watch the Falcons for the first home game of 2020 with spectators. It's another sign of normalcy in Atlanta, but the question of "Are we really beating COVID?" remains.

Georgia is making some progress fighting the coronavirus according to the most recent data from the State Department of Health. According to Governor Kemp, current hospitalizations are down 60 percent from their peak and positive COVID cases make up 8 percent of all total hospitalized patients in the state.

However, Georgia still remains 10th on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's national list for COVID-deaths with more than 7,300 deaths from the virus in the state. The state is fourth in the nation for the most coronavirus cases but ninth in population size. This means that Georgia had significantly more cases relative to the number of residents.

When asked about these numbers, Governor Kemp pushed back, “it’s interesting whether it's COVID or the economy some people are going to continue to focus on the negative. I can assure you that I will continue to look at the facts and bring you the full story.”

While the debate over these numbers will likely continue, Atlanta is starting to look more like it did pre-pandemic. This weekend, Mercedes-Benz is prepared to welcome about 10,000 fans to watch the Falcons take on the Panthers. Stadium and team officials made the decision to open up games to fans in September citing a decline in COVID cases.