Opera singer holds concert for quarantined neighbors in courtyard of Atlanta apartment

She got the idea from the musicians who did something similar in Italy

ATLANTA — She said she was getting stir crazy. With so many canceled gigs, an opera singer, songwriter and actress had an idea.

"One day I was thinking about the opera singers on their balconies in Italy and I realized we could do something right here," Eileen Howard said.

Living at an apartment complex in the Old Fourth Ward in Atlanta, Howard said her courtyard has around 20 units that face it -- and a large enough porch for her jazz trio to safely social distance while playing.

"It was really fun and community-building," she said.

Resident Jamie Gaines said perhaps these type of creative events can become the new normal.

"I lucked out really. Who knew I had such a talented neighbor," Gaines said. "I just walked out on my balcony and sat and listened to an hour long set. I hope she has another one soon."

Howard moved to Atlanta from New York City where she sang at The Iridium, Birdland, Somethin' Jazz and Don’t Tell Mama, among others.

As an actress, Howard has performed in TV, film and in several off Broadway shows, culminating in a leading role in Mrs. Schrodinger’s Cat at the Manhattan Rep and the New York International Fringe Festival.

