Former Brave, Fox Sports broadcaster Jeff Francoeur says he has COVID-19

ATLANTA — Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Jeff Francoeur revealed yesterday that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Tweet, the current Fox Sports South broadcaster said he is asymptomatic and feels fine.

He said he will remain in self-quarantine until he is cleared to get back to calling games.

I have tested positive for COVID-19. I am asymptomatic and feel fine, but I will be in self-quarantine until I’m cleared to get back to the broadcast booth with Chip and Tom. In the interim, I’ll be following the Braves on FOX Sports South. Please keep safe and wear a mask. — Jeff Francoeur (@JeffFrancoeur) July 21, 2020

Francoeur, a 2-sport star at Parkview High School in Gwinnett County played for the Braves from 2005-2009. He left the team and rejoined in 2016.

Francoeur was scheduled to call the Braves 2020 season opener against the New York Mets on Friday.