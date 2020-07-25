Jon Ossoff's wife tests positive for COVID-19; Candidate awaiting test results

Ossoff's wife, Dr. Alisha Kramer, is a doctor at a metro Atlanta hospital.

ATLANTA — The campaign of Jon Ossoff said late Saturday morning that the candidate is awaiting coronavirus test results after his wife, Dr. Alisha Kramer received a positive diagnosis.

According to Ossoff campaign communications director Miryam Lipper, Kramer, an OB/GYN physician at a local hospital, received a positive diagnosis on Friday night.

"Dr. Kramer started isolation immediately after experiencing symptoms earlier this week," Lipper said. "Jon is also experiencing symptoms and was tested for the virus this morning. His results are pending."

Ossoff has not held or participated in any in-person campaign events in more than a month, Lipper said.

She went on to say that he will remain in isolation until medical professionals clear both him and his wife.

“We will keep the public informed with updated information, but right now we are just praying for the family’s health and full and speedy recovery," Lipper said.

Ossoff is the Democratic nominee for the US Senate seat currently held by Republican Georgia Sen. David Perdue.

