Jonesboro teacher gives back, despite COVID hardships

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — The COVID-19 pandemic has hit so many Americans in so many different ways. Millions have lost work, have tested positive for COVID-19, or have even lost loved ones to the virus.

But when all three of those things happened to one Jonesboro woman, she didn't give up. She gave back.

Tyehesha Alexander has been an elementary school computer teacher at Griffin-Spalding County Schools for 12 years. In mid-March, she was told to make lesson plans for at-home teaching. Tyehesha said the district only expected to do virtual learning for two weeks.

"I wasn't thinking that it was that serious, at the time," Tyehesha said. "But once it hit home ..."

Days later, Tyehesha's brother-in-law tested positive for COVID-19. He spent four days in the hospital on a ventilator. The day he died from coronavirus complications, Tyehesha found out she had also tested positive.

"I was one of the first ones to get that positive," she said. "I got a lot of backlash from it, people saying mean and hurtful things. You know, people were just scared; I feel like a lot of people did not understand what COVID was at the time."

Tyehesha spent two weeks inside her room, quarantining away from other family members in her house. She was also temporarily laid off from her teaching job for a few months.

But once Tyehesha had recovered, she knew there was still important work to do.

"I just couldn't sit back and not pursue this opportunity to where I could help someone who needed my help," she said.

Tyehesha has volunteered with Jonesboro-based Community Outreach and Action for years, which connected her to CARE - the international humanitarian agency helps fight global poverty. Tyehesha was hired as a delivery driver, getting food to the elderly and low-income families in Clayton County. Even after shifts, Tyehesha continues to donate her time to giving back.

"There is nothing like being able to help someone," she said. "It gives you a feeling that's indescribable."

Tyehesha said there is no shame in asking for a helping hand - because she's been there, too.

"I know what it feels like to be in isolation," Tyehesha said. "To not be able to do for yourself, to not be able to go out. You know we never know, it could be them today and me tomorrow. And I'm gonna want somebody to help me."