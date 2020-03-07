List of Georgia COVID-19 testing sites that will be open during 4th of July holiday weekend

The list was provided by the Georgia Department of Public Health.

ATLANTA — With the holiday weekend just about here, Georgia officials and health experts have been urging people to continue to follow best practices when it comes to COVID-19 prevention.

And for people who want to get a coronavirus test over the Independence Day weekend, the Georgia Department of Public Health posted a message on it's website saying testing location hours could be reduced.

They did release a list of locations that at would be open between July 3 and July 5.

Below is the list. It's also important to note that each location has different days and times that they will be operational:

District 1-1 Northwest Georgia Health District (Rome)

West Rome Baptist Church 914 Shorter Ave. N.W. Rome, Georgia 30165. Friday, 9 a.m. – Noon

District 1-2 North Georgia Health District (Dalton)

Whitfield County Health Department 800 Professional Blvd Dalton, Georgia 30720. Friday, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Cherokee County Health Department 7545 North Main Street Woodstock, Georgia 30188. Saturday, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Call Center (1-888-881-1474) is open Friday, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

District 2 North Health District

Allen Creek Soccer Complex 2500 Allen Creek Road Gainesville, Georgia 30507. Friday, 9:30 a.m. - Noon; Saturday, 9:30 a.m. - Noon

District 3-1 Cobb & Douglas

Jim R. Miller Park 2245 Callaway Road SW Marietta, Georgia 30008. Friday, 8 a.m. – Noon

District 3-2 Fulton County Board of Health

Center for Health and Rehabilitation 265 Boulevard Atlanta, Georgia 30312. Friday, 9 a.m. - Noon

Land of A Thousand Hills Coffee 352 South Atlanta Street Roswell, Georgia 30075. Friday, 9 a.m.- 3 p.m.

District 3-4 East Metro Health District (Gwinnett, Newton, Rockdale)

Gwinnett Board of Health 2570 Riverside Pkwy Lawrenceville, Georgia 30046. Friday, 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.; Saturday, 7 a.m. – 10 a.m.

District 5-1 South Central Health District (Dublin)

Southern Pines Recreational Facility 660 Firetower Road Dublin, Georgia 31021. Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m.;Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 11 a.m.

District 6 East Central Health District (Augusta)

East Central Health District 1916 North Leg Road Augusta, Georgia 30909. Sunday, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

District 7 West Central Health District (Columbus)

Columbus Health Department 11th Avenue & Center Street (parking lot behind the building at 2100 Comer Ave.) Columbus, Georgia 31904. Friday, 7 a.m. – 11 a.m.; Sunday, 8 a.m. – 11 a.m.

District 8-1 South Health District (Valdosta)

Lowndes County Health Department 206 South Patterson Street Valdosta, Georgia 31601. Friday, 9 a.m. - Noon; Saturday, 9 a.m. – Noon

District 8-2 Southwest Health District (Albany)

First Baptist Church 177 Church St. SW. Pelham, Georgia 31779. Friday, 8 a.m. - Noon

Colquitt County Health Department 214 W. Central Ave. Moultrie, Georgia 31768. Friday, 8 a.m. - Noon

Dougherty County Health Department 1710 S. Slappy Blvd Albany, Georgia 31701. Saturday, 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

District 9-1 Coastal Health District (Savannah)

Expercare Urgent Care 60 Exchange St., Suite B7 Richmond Hill, Georgia 31324 Friday, 8:30 a.m. – 6 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sunday, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. (By appointment only)

District 9-2 Southeast Health District (Waycross)

Coffee Regional Medical Center (Parking Lot) 1101 Ocilla Road Douglas, Georgia 31533. Friday, 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

Bulloch County Health Department 1 West Altman Street Statesboro, Georgia 30458.Saturday, 8 a.m. - 11 a.m.

District 10 Northeast Health District (Athens)

Athens SPOC 1030 Mitchell Bridge Road Athens, Georgia 30606. Friday, 9 a.m. - Noon.

