Atlanta mayor renews orders freezing water cutoffs, tickets, subsidized housing evictions and more

The orders were all part of the city's plans to help residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

ATLANTA — Atlanta's mayor has reissued a series of administrative and executive orders meant to protect residents from unneeded fines or losing their homes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

A notice from the office of Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms that was released on Friday points to three administrative orders and one executive order tied to the pandemic and its impacts on the public.

The first on the list, Administrative Order 2020-38 directs all parking enforcement officers to refrain from taking "any action to enforce parking regulations which would result in the towing or immobilization of vehicles" in restricted areas of the city's right-of-way.

Administrative Order 2020-39, instructs the Department of Watershed Management not to take any action "which would result in the termination of water services to any customer due to non-payment.

And Administrative Order 2020-40 instructions the city's Chief Financial officer not to issue citations "or to otherwise impose penalties" against people or businesses subject to penalties for unpaid taxes after the April 1, 2020 deadline.

Meanwhile, Executive Order 2020-131 was reissued and institutes a 60-day moratorium on residential evictions for subsidized housing provided through the Atlanta Housing Authority, Atlanta BeltLine, the Fulton County - City of Atlanta Land Bank Authority, Invest Atlanta, Partners for Home and the City of Atlanta's Department of Grants and Community Development.