Gov. Kemp to give COVID-19 updates as cases continue to surge

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp is prepared to deliver remarks on Monday afternoon on COVID-19 in Georgia.

He is speaking at 3 p.m. at the Capitol and will be joined with other state officials. Kemp's office did not provide any further detail about who would be joining him or what exactly the governor would be discussing.

You can watch the stream live on 11Alive.com or on the 11Alive YouTube channel.

With the Delta variant continuing to spread across the country, COVID-19 cases in Georgia continue to climb to levels we have not seen since early in the pandemic.

Vaccination rates in Georgia continue to be among the lowest in the country with only 43 percent of eligible Georgians fully vaccinated, according to state data.

Over the last 14 days where numbers were reported by the state, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 46.07 each day. Over the previous 14-day period where numbers were reported, the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 16.64.

On Friday alone, the last time the state released numbers, there were 8,379 new cases from the prior day. Since the pandemic began, there have been 1,065,167 cases confirmed in Georgia.