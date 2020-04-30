Kemp extends state of emergency through mid-June, lifts shelter-in-place order for most residents

An order was signed requiring elderly and medically-fragile Georgians to shelter-in-place until June 12

ATLANTA — In a Twitter message, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp said that with the stay-at-home order set to expire tonight at midnight, he is urging residents to stay home whenever possible.

He also extended the public health state of emergency until June 12, 2020 and signed an order requiring medically fragile and elderly Georgians to continue to shelter in place through that date.

The purpose of the extension is to continue to enhance testing, ramp up contact tracing and maintain effective emergency response operations throughout the state, he said.

He said businesses that reopen, must follow strict guidelines to keep the health and well being of Georgians safe. The order says bars must remain closed until May 13.

"Today we are taking another measured step to protect the lives - and livelihoods - of all Georgians," he said. "We will continue to work around the clock to follow the data, heed the advice of public health officials, and keep Georgia families safe."

He also extended an executive order outlining special protocalls for nursing homes and senior living facilities and another order authorizing the National Guard to assist in the COVID-19 response.

"Together we will defeat this virus," he said.

