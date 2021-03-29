Gov. Brian Kemp quarantining after exposure to COVID-positive individual, spokesperson says

The governor tested negative for COVID, after taking a rapid-response antigen test Monday morning.

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is quarantining after being exposed to COVID-19, according to a spokesman for the governor.

According to a tweeted statement from Cody Hall, the communications director for Kemp, the governor was believed to be exposed to a person with the coronavirus while touring tornado damage in Newnan, Georgia on Saturday. The governor's office said it was made aware of the person testing positive Monday.

According to Hall, Kemp tested negative for COVID, after taking a rapid-response antigen test Monday morning. He is following public health guidelines from both the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Georgia Department of Public Health and is currently quarantining, according to Hall.