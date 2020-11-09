Governor urging Georgians to get COVID-19 test after Labor Day gatherings

'To stop the spread of COVID-19, Georgians must be part of the solution and not the problem.'

ATLANTA — To mitigate the spread of COVID-19 in Georgia following Labor Day gatherings and events, Gov. Brian Kemp is urging everyone to get tested for the virus.

Kemp and Dr. Kathleen Toomey, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, issued a news release Thursday asking Georgians to schedule a test at one of the department's 180 locations.

"Testing is a key component in our fight to stop COVID-19," Toomey stated. "Governor Kemp and I are asking all Georgians who may be at risk of exposure to the virus after Labor Day to schedule a test at one of our testing sites throughout the state.

She's also encouraging everyone to get a flu shot.

"These two steps can mitigate community spread and keep Georgians healthy as we continue on a positive trajectory with the virus."

Kemp traveled the state ahead of the holiday asking Georgians to follow guidelines that are in place to help protect others from the illness. Anyone who went to gatherings, weren't able to social distance, or may have been exposed to COVID-19, should schedule a test.

"To stop the spread of COVID-19, Georgians must be part of the solution and not the problem, as we have said from the beginning. By scheduling a test and continuing to do Four Things for Fall, we can keep Georgia on the right track in the fight with COVID-19 and continue protecting lives and livelihoods," Kemp said.

The "Four Things for Fall" include wearing masks, practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing, and following guidance of public health officials.

The push for testing comes as the state sees a recent decline in daily testing for the virus. According to state data for Sept. 9, there were 14,000 tests conducted - far below the 22,000 that is the current average. The graph below shows the number of cases compared to testing.

As a result, the state's positivity rate has seen and uptick from last week - currently at 12%, up from 9% last week.

Visit the department of public health's website to find a testing site location.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.