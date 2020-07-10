Georgia governor, public health commissioner to give briefing on COVID-19 Wednesday

The briefing will be held at 9 a.m. at the State Capitol building.

ATLANTA — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will provided an update on the state's COVID-19 progress Wednesday morning.

Kemp will be joined by Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey.

The briefing will be held at 9 a.m. at the State Capitol building. 11Alive will cover the governor's briefing and will provide any updates that we receive on Wednesday.

The latest report from the White House coronavirus task force from this week said that the pandemic in Georgia is continuing to improve - with fewer daily cases - but it warned that testing statewide must ramp up.

The report indicated that in order to sustain the gains, strong mitigation efforts should continue statewide along with mitigation efforts in university towns. This would help decrease spread from colleges to the local community.

As of Tuesday, the department of public health reported only 936 new COVID-19 cases, below the recent state average. Hospitalizations in Georgia also appear to be holding steady.

