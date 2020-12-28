Gov. Kemp, DPH chief Dr. Toomey to provide vaccine update today

The governor and public health commissioner will be at The Oaks - Limestone nursing home in Gainesville at 10 a.m.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp and the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, will provide an update today on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the state.

The governor and public health commissioner will be at The Oaks at Limestone nursing home in Gainesville for a news conference at 10 a.m.

According to a release, Frank Berry, the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Community Health, will also be on hand.