Gov. Kemp, DPH chief Dr. Toomey to provide vaccine update today

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp and the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, will provide an update today on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the state.
The governor and public health commissioner will be at The Oaks at Limestone nursing home in Gainesville for a news conference at 10 a.m.
11Alive will be streaming the news conference in the video player above and on our YouTube channel.
According to a release, Frank Berry, the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Community Health, will also be on hand.
The officials will "provide an update on COVID-19 vaccine administration," a release said.