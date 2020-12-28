x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus

Gov. Kemp, DPH chief Dr. Toomey to provide vaccine update today

The governor and public health commissioner will be at The Oaks - Limestone nursing home in Gainesville at 10 a.m.

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — Gov. Brian Kemp and the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Public Health, Dr. Kathleen Toomey, will provide an update today on COVID-19 vaccine distribution in the state.

The governor and public health commissioner will be at The Oaks at Limestone nursing home in Gainesville for a news conference at 10 a.m.

11Alive will be streaming the news conference in the video player above and on our YouTube channel.

According to a release, Frank Berry, the commissioner of the Georgia Department of Community Health, will also be on hand.

The officials will "provide an update on COVID-19 vaccine administration," a release said.

Related Articles