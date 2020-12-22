Gov. Kemp, public health commissioner to give vaccine update today

The governor and DPH Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey will be at Emory's Woodruff Health Sciences Center this afternoon.

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Kathleen Toomey will be providing an update today on distributing the COVID-19 vaccine in the state.

The governor and Dr. Toomey will be delivering remarks from the Woodruff Health Sciences Center at Emory University. They'll be speaking at 2 p.m., and 11Alive will carry their news conference in the video player above and on our YouTube channel.

Others on hand will include Dr. Jonathan Lewin, the CEO of the Emory Healthcare system and Dr. Nadine Rouphael of the Emory Vaccine Center.

This comes as the now-approved Moderna vaccine begins making its way throughout Georgia, bolstering the supplies of Pfizer vaccine that have already been distributed.

Officials are hopeful the Moderna vaccine will help more rural areas, because it does not require the same resources to store it at as cold a temperature as the Pfizer vaccine.