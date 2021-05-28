Kemp's new order bans school districts from requiring students, staff to wear masks

"Georgians deserve to fully return to normal," Kemp said in a statement.

ATLANTA — Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has signed an executive order saying schools and school districts cannot require workers or students to wear a face covering while on their campuses.

The latest order, which is effective May 31 through June 15, 2021, also eliminates rules for restaurants, bars, conventions, childcare facilities, live performance venues, and other organizations. Previous executive orders eliminated regulations for camps and sporting events, according to a release.

Other limited guidelines remain for long-term care facilities, and schools.

"As hospitalizations, cases, deaths, and percent positive tests all continue to decline - and with vaccinations on the rise - Georgians deserve to fully return to normal," Kemp said in a statement. "With safe and effective vaccines widely available and the public well-aware of all COVID-19 mitigation measures, mandates from state and local governments are no longer needed."

The changes announced in the order doesn't come as a surprise.

"The time for mandates is over," Kemp told an interviewer on Fox News this week.

Kemp has navigated economic challenges for the state as the pandemic evolved over the last year.