Kroger announces new designated hours for seniors, high-risk shoppers

Stores will block off 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Wednesdays as designated shopping hours for seniors over 60 and high-risk individuals

ATLANTA — Kroger’s Atlanta Division announced Friday it has established new senior and at-risk shopping hours.

Beginning May 27, stores will block off 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. on Wednesdays as designated shopping hours for seniors over 60 and high-risk individuals, as defined by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The announcement comes as the chain expands its store hours, with most opening at 6 a.m. and closing at 11 p.m. or midnight. Some fuel centers and stores with fuel centers will open at 5:00 a.m. Select stores will open for 24-hour shopping.

For exact store hours, visit Kroger’s store locator at Kroger.com. Hours of operation for Kroger’s pharmacies will not change.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.