INDIANAPOLIS — Kroger will help provide free, nonsurgical N95 masks as part of its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Customers will be able to visit Kroger stores with a pharmacy to pick up complimentary masks while supplies last. Kroger anticipates getting the masks on Thursday.

"Kroger is grateful for our ongoing role in helping our associates and customers protect themselves and our communities against COVID-19," said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division. "We have many accessible stores across the region and invite our customers to visit to pick up free non-surgical respirator masks for their household."

Up to three masks will be available to every customer while supplies last. Customers should look for a branded display or ask an associate for help finding it.

To learn more about the importance of masking, visit cdc.gov/coronavirus.

To learn how to properly put on and remove the nonsurgical N95 mask, visit here and here.