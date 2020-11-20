Kennesaw State cancels all women's basketball games, activities through Dec. 6

The cancellations came after two positive COVID-19 tests this week, according to a release from the university.

KENNESAW, Ga. — Following two positive COVID-19 tests this week from members of the women's basketball team, the Kennesaw State University Athletics Department announced Thursday that they have decided to cancel the team's scheduled games, practices and events through Dec. 6.

The canceled games include scheduled home games against Presbyterian (Nov. 25), Thomas University (Nov. 29), Middle Georgia (Dec. 2), and Georgia Southern (Dec. 6).

The positive tests were identified through mandated testing protocols that have been put in place for athletes and athletic staff at the university.

The team's next scheduled game is Friday, Dec. 18, against UNC-Wilmington, at the KSU Convocation Center in Kennesaw.

An increased number of coronavirus cases have been reported across Georgia and across the nation in recent weeks.

