Labor Day Weekend brings more concerns of crowd-fueled COVID spread in Georgia

The state, coming off an improvement in recent weeks, is hoping to avoid a surge in cases associated with previous holidays amid the pandemic.

ATLANTA — Another major holiday weekend is bringing with it concerns of a COVID-19 surge as - even with many events canceled - crowds still gather.

And examples shared online are only fueling those worries. Some Twitter users say videos of people crammed in line were taken outside a bar on Peachtree Street during a Black Pride event on Friday night. And one video shows an apparent brawl breaking out in the parking lot.

Governor Brian Kemp issued a warning ahead of the weekend where he urged Georgians not to let their guards down when it comes to COVID-19 precautions.

Kemp warned he did not want to see a repeat of Memorial Day Weekend and the Fourth of July Holiday when Georgia saw a surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

This is particularly significant considering improvements in COVID cases the state saw the week prior - that according to the White House COVID-19 Task Force. In the stretch of two weeks, Georgia went from second in the country in new cases to seventh.

Governor Kemp said he hopes to keep that momentum going even after the holiday weekend.

But he suggests that will only happen if people continue to wear masks, social distance, wash their hands and follow any other public health guidelines

"I think, as a general rule, I really think it's not the best time to getting into indoor areas with numbers of people," Dr. Henry Wu said.

Dr. Wu oversees the TravelWell Clinic at Emory University.

"The COVID epidemic is like a wildfire," he said. "If the conditions are right, it can flare up even when you thought you had it under control."

But that's not stopping some from gathering this weekend anyway. On Eventbrite, there are dozens of events scheduled around metro Atlanta celebrating Black Pride Weekend - although these are not officially associated with the LGBTQ festival.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms' Office weighed in on the weekend, as well, providing the following statement:

"COVID-19 continues to ravage our communities—disproportionately impacting Black and Brown communities. If we are to curb the spread of this deadly disease, residents, visitors, and organizers must take personal responsibility, wear masks, socially distance, and use some common sense."