x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

Coronavirus

Latest COVID-19 numbers in Georgia for April 30, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — Georgia — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

  • As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,559 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 25 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/17-4/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/3-4/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.36 
  • There have been 879,854 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,027 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 919.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 897.
  • There have been 61,582 total patients hospitalized in Georgia, cumulatively, during the pandemic, an increase of 82 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 91.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 92.14
  • The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
  • According to Georgia's new database, as of April 30, there were 1,126 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 40 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling    1915    66

Atkinson    781    18

Bacon    1287    28

Baker    161    9

Baldwin    3831    112

Banks    1631    33

Barrow    8710    132

Bartow    11196    207

Ben Hill    1490    61

Berrien    1056    32

Bibb    13324    404

Bleckley    800    34

Brantley    929    32

Brooks    940    36

Bryan    2718    36

Bulloch    5251    64

Burke    1774    37

Butts    2309    76

Calhoun    446    15

Camden    3202    29

Candler    744    36

Carroll    7402    131

Catoosa    5647    64

Charlton    1067    25

Chatham    20132    426

Chattahoochee    3334    13

Chattooga    2230    63

Cherokee    22278    301

Clarke    12744    137

Clay    183    3

Clayton    23605    447

Clinch    735    25

Cobb    60424    961

Coffee    4230    138

Colquitt    3519    78

Columbia    11028    160

Cook    1162    37

Coweta    8645    205

Crawford    525    17

Crisp    1437    56

Dade    1210    13

Dawson    2706    42

DeKalb    57610    921

Decatur    2144    55

Dodge    1082    56

Dooly    784    32

Dougherty    5540    280

Douglas    11916    174

Early    1010    43

Echols    358    4

Effingham    3793    65

Elbert    1526    58

Emanuel    1733    53

Evans    758    17

Fannin    2119    61

Fayette    6643    153

Floyd    9969    184

Forsyth    17846    180

Franklin    2340    43

Fulton    81700    1272

Gilmer    2476    72

Glascock    145    7

Glynn    6679    153

Gordon    6491    103

Grady    1542    47

Greene    1498    56

Gwinnett    86241    1073

Habersham    4641    153

Hall    24956    439

Hancock    833    62

Haralson    1714    35

Harris    2159    57

Hart    1708    37

Heard    638    16

Henry    19118    295

Houston    10047    191

Irwin    682    18

Jackson    8495    140

Jasper    675    18

Jeff Davis    1295    36

Jefferson    1580    59

Jenkins    726    40

Johnson    787    42

Jones    1575    53

Lamar    1342    45

Lanier    496    9

Laurens    3707    144

Lee    1592    50

Liberty    3422    60

Lincoln    510    24

Long    665    10

Lowndes    7783    141

Lumpkin    2788    62

Macon    618    26

Madison    2736    46

Marion    397    17

McDuffie    1675    41

McIntosh    695    14

Meriwether    1519    72

Miller    679    9

Mitchell    1534    74

Monroe    1863    87

Montgomery    717    21

Morgan    1188    23

Murray    4168    81

Muscogee    14300    396

Newton    7485    218

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State    23607    473

Oconee    3050    64

Oglethorpe    1189    28

Paulding    10735    165

Peach    1849    52

Pickens    2527    64

Pierce    1257    42

Pike    1062    26

Polk    3933    81

Pulaski    608    32

Putnam    1794    57

Quitman    81    2

Rabun    1529    41

Randolph    467    32

Richmond    19889    413

Rockdale    6017    152

Schley    212    5

Screven    812    21

Seminole    751    18

Spalding    4049    155

Stephens    2976    79

Stewart    791    25

Sumter    1802    92

Talbot    384    18

Taliaferro    101    3

Tattnall    1842    46

Taylor    510    22

Telfair    721    45

Terrell    566    45

Thomas    3544    113

Tift    3422    96

Toombs    2916    98

Towns    1093    43

Treutlen    624    24

Troup    5922    187

Turner    597    34

Twiggs    511    37

Union    2036    70

Unknown    2382    11

Upson    1810    107

Walker    6487    80

Walton    8058    235

Ware    3007    152

Warren    375    14

Washington    1613    62

Wayne    2737    77

Webster    106    4

Wheeler    459    21

White    2973    67

Whitfield    14817    228

Wilcox    476    29

Wilkes    669    21

Wilkinson    730    28

Worth    1190    61

    

Related Articles