Latest COVID-19 numbers in Georgia for April 30, 2021

Here's the latest COVID-19 case, death and hospitalization data from the state.

ATLANTA — Georgia — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

THE LATEST DATA:

As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,559 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 25 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/17-4/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/3-4/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.36

There have been 879,854 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,027 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 919.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 897.

There have been 61,582 total patients hospitalized in Georgia, cumulatively, during the pandemic, an increase of 82 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 91.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 92.14

The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.

According to Georgia's new database, as of April 30, there were 1,126 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 40 hospitalizations from the previous day.

COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS

Appling 1915 66

Atkinson 781 18

Bacon 1287 28

Baker 161 9

Baldwin 3831 112

Banks 1631 33

Barrow 8710 132

Bartow 11196 207

Ben Hill 1490 61

Berrien 1056 32

Bibb 13324 404

Bleckley 800 34

Brantley 929 32

Brooks 940 36

Bryan 2718 36

Bulloch 5251 64

Burke 1774 37

Butts 2309 76

Calhoun 446 15

Camden 3202 29

Candler 744 36

Carroll 7402 131

Catoosa 5647 64

Charlton 1067 25

Chatham 20132 426

Chattahoochee 3334 13

Chattooga 2230 63

Cherokee 22278 301

Clarke 12744 137

Clay 183 3

Clayton 23605 447

Clinch 735 25

Cobb 60424 961

Coffee 4230 138

Colquitt 3519 78

Columbia 11028 160

Cook 1162 37

Coweta 8645 205

Crawford 525 17

Crisp 1437 56

Dade 1210 13

Dawson 2706 42

DeKalb 57610 921

Decatur 2144 55

Dodge 1082 56

Dooly 784 32

Dougherty 5540 280

Douglas 11916 174

Early 1010 43

Echols 358 4

Effingham 3793 65

Elbert 1526 58

Emanuel 1733 53

Evans 758 17

Fannin 2119 61

Fayette 6643 153

Floyd 9969 184

Forsyth 17846 180

Franklin 2340 43

Fulton 81700 1272

Gilmer 2476 72

Glascock 145 7

Glynn 6679 153

Gordon 6491 103

Grady 1542 47

Greene 1498 56

Gwinnett 86241 1073

Habersham 4641 153

Hall 24956 439

Hancock 833 62

Haralson 1714 35

Harris 2159 57

Hart 1708 37

Heard 638 16

Henry 19118 295

Houston 10047 191

Irwin 682 18

Jackson 8495 140

Jasper 675 18

Jeff Davis 1295 36

Jefferson 1580 59

Jenkins 726 40

Johnson 787 42

Jones 1575 53

Lamar 1342 45

Lanier 496 9

Laurens 3707 144

Lee 1592 50

Liberty 3422 60

Lincoln 510 24

Long 665 10

Lowndes 7783 141

Lumpkin 2788 62

Macon 618 26

Madison 2736 46

Marion 397 17

McDuffie 1675 41

McIntosh 695 14

Meriwether 1519 72

Miller 679 9

Mitchell 1534 74

Monroe 1863 87

Montgomery 717 21

Morgan 1188 23

Murray 4168 81

Muscogee 14300 396

Newton 7485 218

Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23607 473

Oconee 3050 64

Oglethorpe 1189 28

Paulding 10735 165

Peach 1849 52

Pickens 2527 64

Pierce 1257 42

Pike 1062 26

Polk 3933 81

Pulaski 608 32

Putnam 1794 57

Quitman 81 2

Rabun 1529 41

Randolph 467 32

Richmond 19889 413

Rockdale 6017 152

Schley 212 5

Screven 812 21

Seminole 751 18

Spalding 4049 155

Stephens 2976 79

Stewart 791 25

Sumter 1802 92

Talbot 384 18

Taliaferro 101 3

Tattnall 1842 46

Taylor 510 22

Telfair 721 45

Terrell 566 45

Thomas 3544 113

Tift 3422 96

Toombs 2916 98

Towns 1093 43

Treutlen 624 24

Troup 5922 187

Turner 597 34

Twiggs 511 37

Union 2036 70

Unknown 2382 11

Upson 1810 107

Walker 6487 80

Walton 8058 235

Ware 3007 152

Warren 375 14

Washington 1613 62

Wayne 2737 77

Webster 106 4

Wheeler 459 21

White 2973 67

Whitfield 14817 228

Wilcox 476 29

Wilkes 669 21

Wilkinson 730 28