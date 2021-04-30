Latest COVID-19 numbers in Georgia for April 30, 2021

ATLANTA — Georgia — We're breaking down the trends and relaying information from across the state of Georgia as it comes in, bringing perspective to the data and context to the trends.
Visit the 11Alive coronavirus page for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about Georgia specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world.
State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.
THE LATEST DATA:
- As of 3 p.m., there have been 17,559 deaths in Georgia, an increase of 25 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days (4/17-4/30), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 27.07 deaths each day. Over the previous 14-day period (4/3-4/16), the average daily increase in newly reported deaths was 32.36
- There have been 879,854 cases confirmed in Georgia, an increase of 1,027 since the previous day. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 919.71 new cases a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in newly confirmed cases was 897.
- There have been 61,582 total patients hospitalized in Georgia, cumulatively, during the pandemic, an increase of 82 since the previous day, according to the Department of Public Health. Over the last 14 days, the average daily increase in new patients was 91.71 new patients a day. Over the previous 14-day period, the average daily increase in new patients was 92.14
- The Georgia Emergency Management Agency began reporting current statewide hospitalizations on May 1. That day they reported 1,500 current hospitalizations. The agency discontinued its daily report on Sept. 5 pointing instead to the newly created Georgia COVID-19 Data Hub.
- According to Georgia's new database, as of April 30, there were 1,126 current hospitalizations – a decrease of 40 hospitalizations from the previous day.
COUNTY- CASES- DEATHS
Appling 1915 66
Atkinson 781 18
Bacon 1287 28
Baker 161 9
Baldwin 3831 112
Banks 1631 33
Barrow 8710 132
Bartow 11196 207
Ben Hill 1490 61
Berrien 1056 32
Bibb 13324 404
Bleckley 800 34
Brantley 929 32
Brooks 940 36
Bryan 2718 36
Bulloch 5251 64
Burke 1774 37
Butts 2309 76
Calhoun 446 15
Camden 3202 29
Candler 744 36
Carroll 7402 131
Catoosa 5647 64
Charlton 1067 25
Chatham 20132 426
Chattahoochee 3334 13
Chattooga 2230 63
Cherokee 22278 301
Clarke 12744 137
Clay 183 3
Clayton 23605 447
Clinch 735 25
Cobb 60424 961
Coffee 4230 138
Colquitt 3519 78
Columbia 11028 160
Cook 1162 37
Coweta 8645 205
Crawford 525 17
Crisp 1437 56
Dade 1210 13
Dawson 2706 42
DeKalb 57610 921
Decatur 2144 55
Dodge 1082 56
Dooly 784 32
Dougherty 5540 280
Douglas 11916 174
Early 1010 43
Echols 358 4
Effingham 3793 65
Elbert 1526 58
Emanuel 1733 53
Evans 758 17
Fannin 2119 61
Fayette 6643 153
Floyd 9969 184
Forsyth 17846 180
Franklin 2340 43
Fulton 81700 1272
Gilmer 2476 72
Glascock 145 7
Glynn 6679 153
Gordon 6491 103
Grady 1542 47
Greene 1498 56
Gwinnett 86241 1073
Habersham 4641 153
Hall 24956 439
Hancock 833 62
Haralson 1714 35
Harris 2159 57
Hart 1708 37
Heard 638 16
Henry 19118 295
Houston 10047 191
Irwin 682 18
Jackson 8495 140
Jasper 675 18
Jeff Davis 1295 36
Jefferson 1580 59
Jenkins 726 40
Johnson 787 42
Jones 1575 53
Lamar 1342 45
Lanier 496 9
Laurens 3707 144
Lee 1592 50
Liberty 3422 60
Lincoln 510 24
Long 665 10
Lowndes 7783 141
Lumpkin 2788 62
Macon 618 26
Madison 2736 46
Marion 397 17
McDuffie 1675 41
McIntosh 695 14
Meriwether 1519 72
Miller 679 9
Mitchell 1534 74
Monroe 1863 87
Montgomery 717 21
Morgan 1188 23
Murray 4168 81
Muscogee 14300 396
Newton 7485 218
Non-GA Resident/Unknown State 23607 473
Oconee 3050 64
Oglethorpe 1189 28
Paulding 10735 165
Peach 1849 52
Pickens 2527 64
Pierce 1257 42
Pike 1062 26
Polk 3933 81
Pulaski 608 32
Putnam 1794 57
Quitman 81 2
Rabun 1529 41
Randolph 467 32
Richmond 19889 413
Rockdale 6017 152
Schley 212 5
Screven 812 21
Seminole 751 18
Spalding 4049 155
Stephens 2976 79
Stewart 791 25
Sumter 1802 92
Talbot 384 18
Taliaferro 101 3
Tattnall 1842 46
Taylor 510 22
Telfair 721 45
Terrell 566 45
Thomas 3544 113
Tift 3422 96
Toombs 2916 98
Towns 1093 43
Treutlen 624 24
Troup 5922 187
Turner 597 34
Twiggs 511 37
Union 2036 70
Unknown 2382 11
Upson 1810 107
Walker 6487 80
Walton 8058 235
Ware 3007 152
Warren 375 14
Washington 1613 62
Wayne 2737 77
Webster 106 4
Wheeler 459 21
White 2973 67
Whitfield 14817 228
Wilcox 476 29
Wilkes 669 21
Wilkinson 730 28
Worth 1190 61