RALEIGH, N.C. — One of the leaders of the ReOpen NC protest movement has tested positive for COVID-19, according to WRAL, the NBC affiliate in Raleigh.

The woman reportedly wrote on Facebook that she was in a two-week quarantine that ended Sunday, April 26 and was asymptomatic. According to the ReOpen NC Facebook group, she did not attend last week's rally in downtown Raleigh while in quarantine.

"As an asymptomatic COVID19 positive patient (quarantine ends 4/26) another concern I have is the treatment of COVID patients as it relates to other communicable diseases. I have been forced to quarantine in my home for 2 weeks," she allegedly wrote on her social media page in a post that has not been deleted, according to WRAL.

"I have been told not to participate in public or private accommodations as requested by the government, and therefore denied my 1st amendment right of freedom of religion," she reportedly wrote.

"It has been insinuated by others that if I go out, I could be arrested for denying a quarantine order," she is said to have written.

