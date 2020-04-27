Leader of ReOpen NC tests positive for coronavirus: Report

One of three mothers who helped start the movement to reopen North Carolina, says she has tested positive for COVID-19, according to WRAL.

The woman reportedly wrote on Facebook that she was in a two-week quarantine that ended Sunday, April 26 and was asymptomatic. According to the ReOpen NC Facebook group, she did not attend last week's rally in downtown Raleigh while in quarantine.

"As an asymptomatic COVID19 positive patient (quarantine ends 4/26) another concern I have is the treatment of COVID patients as it relates to other communicable diseases. I have been forced to quarantine in my home for 2 weeks," she allegedly wrote on her social media page in a post that has not been deleted, according to WRAL.

"I have been told not to participate in public or private accommodations as requested by the government, and therefore denied my 1st amendment right of freedom of religion," she reportedly wrote.

"It has been insinuated by others that if I go out, I could be arrested for denying a quarantine order," she is said to have written.

ReOpen NC has another rally planned outside of the North Carolina state legislature Tuesday in Downtown Raleigh. One of the group's co-founders Ashley Smith says it’s their right to protest no matter the risks.

“I and this movement are for personal liberty and every single person going out anywhere whether it's to the grocery store or protesting for their First Amendments and constitutional rights — that’s just as important,” Smith said.

Those at the rally say they are doing it for those who can’t be there, like cancer patients or disabled veterans who can’t get the treatment they need due to the shutdown.