Leaving the country for Spring Break? You'll have to quarantine when you get back.

One school district is sending out the guidelines in advance so families can plan ahead

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The dates for Spring Break can vary from school to school, but one thing is certain across the board: If you leave the country, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say that you will need to quarantine when you get back.

To let families know about the latest CDC international travel guidelines, the Gwinnett Public School District has posted a reminder online, that they are also sending to families.

The school system's flyer lists these guidelines:

When you get back, you must wait 3-5 days and then take a COVID test.

Travelers who test positive must quarantine for 10 days. (According to the CDC, 10 days if they aren’t showing symptoms, potentially longer, if they are symptomatic)

Even if your test result is negative - you must quarantine for 7 days after returning.

If you choose to not take a test, you must isolate for 10 full days.

That means students who travel internationally may be limited to virtual learning for a short time.

Gwinnett Schools spokesperson Sloan Roach said that while Spring Break is still weeks away, they want to get the message out now, before people book hotels and flights.