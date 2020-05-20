17 residents at one Gwinnett nursing home have died from coronavirus

Life Care Center of Gwinnett said they are transferring COVID-19 patients to local hospitals for continued care.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Many parts of Georgia are still dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19, and Gwinnett County is no exception. Life Care Center of Gwinnett lost their 17th resident on Tuesday to the novel coronavirus.

According to staff, when residents started to test positive for COVID-19 at the Lawrenceville facility, there were 82 in-house occupants. The facility, located off Safehaven Drive, has a current population of 58 residents due to admissions being paused.

Officials confirmed there has been 58 positive coronavirus cases among residents thus far, with 24 employees also contracting the virus. Some have since recovered, they said. Executive Director Ronald Gooden Jr. said in a statement:

"At Life Care Center of Gwinnett, the safety and well-being of our residents remain our highest priority. The safety and well-being of our associates and our community are also paramount considerations in every action we take.

Since the notification of our first positive case of COVID-19, we have been committed to taking care of our residents who have tested positive for COVID-19. We also continue to partner with local hospitals and physicians to arrange the transfer of our COVID-19 patients to local hospitals for continued care if their condition requires a more acute setting."

The center's director also confirmed that they are partnering with the Georgia Department of Health, the Agency for Health Care Administration and the local health department to adhere to the best safety protocols during the pandemic.

Life Care Center has a second facility in Lawrenceville located at 210 Collins Industrial Way. According to the Georgia Department of Community Health, that center has had 27 of their 46 residents test positive COVID-19 with 9 deaths.

Want more Gwinnett County news? Like us on Facebook.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.