Friends serenade woman through her rehab center window on her 90th birthday

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Lillian Underwood spent her life serving others. She was the one on the receiving end of a wonderful blessing on Monday.

“Hello Lillian! Happy birthday! It’s so good to see you!” shouted a friend in a mask.

Underwood waved and smiled through the glass. She is a resident of Tropical Gardens mobile home park but has spent four weeks at the Shore Acres Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. Her friends at the park miss her and decided to make the short six-mile drive to the rehab center to serenade her on her 90th birthday.

“She’s a special lady,” said Underwood’s neighbor of eight years, Joann Hunt.

Underwood was a Christian missionary who spent 50 years in the Philippines translating the Bible into the local language, T’boli. She never married. Friends call themselves "her family."

A dozen of them stood outside the Shore Acres Rehab entryway to sing while holding happy birthday signs.

“You only turn 90 once!” shouted a man holding a birthday banner.

This one will be unlike any other and one to remember.

