State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts: 

Monday, April 27, 2020

Confirmed cases in Georgia now at 23,773

The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. As of Noon, there are 23,773 confirmed cases of the virus and 942 deaths reported*. This is up from the 23,481 confirmed cases and 916 deaths that they announced on Sunday evening.

Of the 23,773 confirmed cases, 2593 are in Fulton, 1821 are in DeKalb, 1474 are in Dougherty, 1452 are in Cobb and 1520 are in Gwinnett. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 4,433 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the confirmed cases, 2 percent are between the ages of 0-17, while 62  percent are 18-59 years old, 33 percent are over 60 and 3 percent are unknown. 54 percent are female, and 44 percent are male.

In total, 117,758 tests were conducted at commercial labs, reporting 22,342 positive cases. At the Department of Public Health Laboratory, 9,411 tests were conducted with 1,431 positive results.

*The new total could indicate a lag in cases that were confirmed earlier but not reported until today 

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton    2593    95
Dekalb    1821    36
Gwinnett    1520    50
Dougherty    1474    108
Cobb    1452    75
Hall    1039    11
Clayton    643    21
Henry    455    10
Cherokee    376    10
Richmond    369    14
Sumter    361    23
Carroll    329    12
Lee    302    18
Mitchell    293    26
Bartow    288    28
Douglas    281    10
Muscogee    280    4
Forsyth    260    8
Bibb    252    7
Houston    211    13
Chatham    206    7
Upson    200    15
Early    199    15
Spalding    192    8
Coweta    188    4
Baldwin    181    6
Habersham    175    3
Colquitt    169    6
Newton    167    6
Fayette    165    8
Terrell    165    17
Rockdale    163    6
Paulding    161    7
Thomas    159    16
Randolph    156    19
Crisp    155    2
Columbia    145    2
Worth    142    9
Lowndes    136    4
Floyd    133    11
Troup    132    4
Clarke    127    13
Butts    126    3
Dooly    113    7
Ware    110    8
Barrow    109    4
Coffee    109    4
Tift    100    4
Walton    97    3
Calhoun    85    3
Gordon    81    12
Burke    77    3
Jackson    75    1
Stephens    71    1
Macon    70    3
Wilcox    69    7
Whitfield    67    4
Turner    64    8
Decatur    62    1
Walker    59    0
Appling    56    5
Harris    56    2
Oconee    56    0
Pierce    54    2
Greene    53    1
Laurens    52    1
Dawson    51    1
Glynn    51    1
Grady    51    3
Brooks    49    6
Meriwether    49    0
Bryan    48    2
Oglethorpe    48    3
Gilmer    47    0
Catoosa    46    0
Polk    46    0
Mcduffie    43    4
White    41    0
Marion    39    1
Pike    39    2
Peach    38    2
Johnson    36    2
Liberty    35    0
Bulloch    34    2
Effingham    34    1
Washington    34    1
Lamar    33    0
Union    32    2
Putnam    31    5
Wilkinson    31    2
Lumpkin    30    1
Miller    29    0
Camden    28    1
Seminole    28    2
Toombs    28    3
Haralson    27    1
Jones    26    0
Ben Hill    24    0
Morgan    24    0
Murray    24    0
Telfair    24    0
Dodge    23    0
Fannin    23    0
Wilkes    23    0
Madison    22    1
Monroe    22    1
Bacon    21    1
Brantley    21    2
Pickens    21    2
Talbot    21    1
Baker    20    2
Clay    20    2
Jasper    20    0
Pulaski    20    1
Towns    20    0
Elbert    19    0
Emanuel    19    0
Hancock    18    0
Banks    17    0
Cook    17    1
Dade    17    1
Franklin    17    0
Stewart    17    0
Jenkins    16    1
Schley    16    1
Taylor    16    2
Berrien    15    0
Irwin    15    1
Crawford    14    0
Jefferson    14    1
Screven    14    1
Chattooga    13    1
Jeff Davis    13    1
Warren    12    0
Wayne    11    0
Heard    10    1
Lincoln    10    0
Bleckley    9    0
Chattahoochee    9    0
Hart    9    0
Rabun    9    0
Webster    9    2
Candler    8    0
Lanier    8    1
Atkinson    7    0
Charlton    7    0
Clinch    7    0
Tattnall    7    0
Twiggs    7    0
Echols    5    0
Evans    4    0
Mcintosh    4    0
Long    3    0
Quitman    3    1
Wheeler    3    0
Montgomery    2    0
Treutlen    2    0
Unknown    633    1
Non-Georgia Resident    1027    10

What you missed from the weekend

  • Waffle House to make major changes to operations for Georgia reopening
  • The Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has added six new symptoms of COVID-19 to its official website.
  • Cobb County reopened access to three popular trails and 14 "passive parks" on Saturday
  • 2,512 cases of coronavirus were reported among residents of nursing homes and long-term care facilities on a report released by state officials on Friday.
  • President Donald Trump, once again, took Gov. Brian Kemp to task Friday morning to task over his decision to begin reopening business in Georgia, this time on Twitter.
  • Georgia Power is donating 3-D printers to create medical face shields to Wellstar Paulding Hospital.