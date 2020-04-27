ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Health announced new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday. As of Noon, there are 23,773 confirmed cases of the virus and 942 deaths reported. Scroll to read more.

State and federal officials with the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are continually monitoring the spread of the virus. They are also working hand-in-hand with the World Health Organization to track the spread around the world and to stop it.

Key Facts:

942 deaths from the novel coronavirus in Georgia, an increase of 43 from the count on Friday evening.

23,773 confirmed cases across the state, an increase of 1,282 from the count on Friday evening.

Statewide shelter-in-place order will expire on April 30

All public schools in Georgia closed through the end of the school year

Public Health Emergency remains in effect until May 13

Monday, April 27, 2020

Confirmed cases in Georgia now at 23,773

Of the 23,773 confirmed cases, 2593 are in Fulton, 1821 are in DeKalb, 1474 are in Dougherty, 1452 are in Cobb and 1520 are in Gwinnett. For a breakdown by county, view the 11Alive interactive map.

They said 4,433 patients are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Of the confirmed cases, 2 percent are between the ages of 0-17, while 62 percent are 18-59 years old, 33 percent are over 60 and 3 percent are unknown. 54 percent are female, and 44 percent are male.

In total, 117,758 tests were conducted at commercial labs, reporting 22,342 positive cases. At the Department of Public Health Laboratory, 9,411 tests were conducted with 1,431 positive results.

*The new total could indicate a lag in cases that were confirmed earlier but not reported until today

COUNTY - CASES - DEATHS

Fulton 2593 95

Dekalb 1821 36

Gwinnett 1520 50

Dougherty 1474 108

Cobb 1452 75

Hall 1039 11

Clayton 643 21

Henry 455 10

Cherokee 376 10

Richmond 369 14

Sumter 361 23

Carroll 329 12

Lee 302 18

Mitchell 293 26

Bartow 288 28

Douglas 281 10

Muscogee 280 4

Forsyth 260 8

Bibb 252 7

Houston 211 13

Chatham 206 7

Upson 200 15

Early 199 15

Spalding 192 8

Coweta 188 4

Baldwin 181 6

Habersham 175 3

Colquitt 169 6

Newton 167 6

Fayette 165 8

Terrell 165 17

Rockdale 163 6

Paulding 161 7

Thomas 159 16

Randolph 156 19

Crisp 155 2

Columbia 145 2

Worth 142 9

Lowndes 136 4

Floyd 133 11

Troup 132 4

Clarke 127 13

Butts 126 3

Dooly 113 7

Ware 110 8

Barrow 109 4

Coffee 109 4

Tift 100 4

Walton 97 3

Calhoun 85 3

Gordon 81 12

Burke 77 3

Jackson 75 1

Stephens 71 1

Macon 70 3

Wilcox 69 7

Whitfield 67 4

Turner 64 8

Decatur 62 1

Walker 59 0

Appling 56 5

Harris 56 2

Oconee 56 0

Pierce 54 2

Greene 53 1

Laurens 52 1

Dawson 51 1

Glynn 51 1

Grady 51 3

Brooks 49 6

Meriwether 49 0

Bryan 48 2

Oglethorpe 48 3

Gilmer 47 0

Catoosa 46 0

Polk 46 0

Mcduffie 43 4

White 41 0

Marion 39 1

Pike 39 2

Peach 38 2

Johnson 36 2

Liberty 35 0

Bulloch 34 2

Effingham 34 1

Washington 34 1

Lamar 33 0

Union 32 2

Putnam 31 5

Wilkinson 31 2

Lumpkin 30 1

Miller 29 0

Camden 28 1

Seminole 28 2

Toombs 28 3

Haralson 27 1

Jones 26 0

Ben Hill 24 0

Morgan 24 0

Murray 24 0

Telfair 24 0

Dodge 23 0

Fannin 23 0

Wilkes 23 0

Madison 22 1

Monroe 22 1

Bacon 21 1

Brantley 21 2

Pickens 21 2

Talbot 21 1

Baker 20 2

Clay 20 2

Jasper 20 0

Pulaski 20 1

Towns 20 0

Elbert 19 0

Emanuel 19 0

Hancock 18 0

Banks 17 0

Cook 17 1

Dade 17 1

Franklin 17 0

Stewart 17 0

Jenkins 16 1

Schley 16 1

Taylor 16 2

Berrien 15 0

Irwin 15 1

Crawford 14 0

Jefferson 14 1

Screven 14 1

Chattooga 13 1

Jeff Davis 13 1

Warren 12 0

Wayne 11 0

Heard 10 1

Lincoln 10 0

Bleckley 9 0

Chattahoochee 9 0

Hart 9 0

Rabun 9 0

Webster 9 2

Candler 8 0

Lanier 8 1

Atkinson 7 0

Charlton 7 0

Clinch 7 0

Tattnall 7 0

Twiggs 7 0

Echols 5 0

Evans 4 0

Mcintosh 4 0

Long 3 0

Quitman 3 1

Wheeler 3 0

Montgomery 2 0

Treutlen 2 0

Unknown 633 1

Non-Georgia Resident 1027 10

