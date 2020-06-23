Six Flags Over Georgia, Georgia Aquarium continue to welcome guests amid the COVID-19 pandemic

Their doors re-opened a week ago. Here's what they are doing to keep you safe.

ATLANTA — Georgians are venturing out amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and going to places like the Georgia Aquarium, Zoo Atlanta, and Six Flags Over Georgia. Those visits happening as Georgia sees the largest single-day COVID-19 increase on record with 1,800 cases.

Whether you're going to check out the penguins or hop on your favorite rollercoaster, things look quite a bit different than they did three months ago.

"They will see all of our team members wearing masks and face shields, but we also ask that guests do their part, as well," says Georgia Aquarium Marketing Manager, Roger Montiel.

Guests are not required to wear a mask when visiting the aquarium, but they are strongly encouraged to do so. Overall, Montiel says, guests have been receptive to the new changes. Although, sometimes the excitement of their visit, can make them forget about their new reality. "Just all of that goes out of your head for a split second cause you're excited," he added.

Montiel says it's a learning experience for all of us as safety measures are put in place to keep everyone safe during the pandemic.

"If a staff member sees that folks are getting too close, maybe it's a friendly reminder saying, 'Hey folks, we encourage social distancing.' We would never single out anybody by any means, but we also understand that everyone is learning this new normal, too," he added.

At Six Flags Over Georgia, guests are required to wear masks in the park.

"Our staff is trained that if they see someone without their mask they are going to ask you politely to put it back on. Of course, ask you if there is an issue first, and perhaps direct you to one of our mask free break zones," Six Flags Over Georgia Communications Manager, Divina Mims, says.

As for Zoo Atlanta, masks are strongly encouraged but only required in certain areas.

You will have to buy your tickets in advance, though.