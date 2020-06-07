Local hospital in 'critical need' of plasma from recovered COVID-19 patients

The process is known as 'convalescent plasma' and has been around for more than 100 years, Northside Hospital officials said.

ATLANTA — Northside Hospital System said Monday they have a "critical need" for COVID-19 survivors to help treat current patients.

Hospital officials say that due to the increasing number of hospitalizations from COVID-19, there is a "renewed urgency" for plasma donations to support the needs of patients fighting the coronavirus.

"Northside Hospital and Atlanta Blood Services urgently need recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma for COVID-19 treatment. Known as 'convalescent plasma,' it has been used for over 100 years to treat people with infectious diseases," they said in a press release.

On July 2, the Georgia Emergency Management Agency said there were 1,649 patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 in the state.

Qualified plasma donors must:

Be over the age of 18.

Have previously tested positive for COVID-19, or had a positive COVID-19 antibody test.

Have been symptom-free for at least 14 days.

Successfully screen as a blood donor per blood donation guidelines.

According to its website, Northside Hospital consists of five not-for-profit hospitals, located in Atlanta, Canton, Cumming, Duluth, and Lawrenceville, with over 1,600 licensed beds.

For more information or to schedule an appointment to donate your plasma, call 404-477-1299 or visit atlantabloodservices.com.

11Alive is focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the virus. We want to keep you informed about the latest developments while ensuring that we deliver confirmed, factual information.

We will track the most important coronavirus elements relating to Georgia on this page. Refresh often for new information.